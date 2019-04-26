All tram services from Blackpool to Cleveleys and Fleetwood cancelled until further notice

All tram services from Blackpool to Cleveleys and Fleetwood have been cancelled until further notice.

Blackpool Transport confirmed the reduced services at 7.25am this morning (Friday, April 26).

Due to a breakdown this morning (Friday, April 26), all trams will be terminating at Little Bispham until further notice.

A replacement bus service will take passengers from Little Bispham onwards to Fleetwood Ferry.

Blackpool Transport apologised to customers "for any inconvenience caused".

