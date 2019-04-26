All tram services from Blackpool to Cleveleys and Fleetwood cancelled until further notice

All tram services from Blackpool to Cleveleys and Fleetwood have been cancelled until further notice.
Blackpool Transport confirmed the reduced services at 7.25am this morning (Friday, April 26).
The transport operator said all services will be terminating at Little Bispham after a tram broke down on the tracks.
A replacement bus service will take passengers from Little Bispham onwards to Fleetwood Ferry.
Blackpool Transport apologised to customers "for any inconvenience caused".
