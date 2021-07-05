Toilet cubicle fire in Fleetwood 'under investigation'

Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and St Annes rushed to the scene on The Esplanade at around 7.30am on Sunday, July 4.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

The fire involved three toilet cubicles at the Marine Hall, according to eyewitness reports.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause was opened, the fire service said.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.