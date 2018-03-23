Three county venues in line for top award

Three Lancashire venues are in the running for national tourism awards.

VisitEngland has announced the finalists in the tourism industry’s Awards for Excellence.

Ascent Trampoline Park

The Cartford Inn at Little Eccleston is shortlisted for Tourism Pub of the Year.

Browsholme Hall at Clitheroe is a finalist in the Sustainable Tourism category and Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool is listed in the New Tourism Business category.

The Awards for Excellence, now in their 29th year, recognise and celebrate businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in practicing excellence across England.

Finalists will be invited to attend a traditional afternoon tea at the Bath Assembly Rooms on April 23 when the awards will be presented.

Browsholme Hall

VisitEngland Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: “These awards are a celebration of our thriving tourism industry.

They highlight the people and the organisations that deliver amazing experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination.

The finalists have shown themselves to be of the highest calibre, using their talent and innovation to deliver excellence.”

All three won their category at the Lancashire Tourism Awards in November.

The Cartford tweeted yesterday “Fingers crossed!”