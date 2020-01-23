The Salvation Army: Recycle your bicycle

A recycling scheme is encouraging people to donate their old bicycles instead of contributing to landfill and throwing them away now that the new year has arrived.

Recycles Blackpool, which is run by The Salvation Army, offers bike repairs and a bike shop all under one roof and is appealing for any bicycles that people no longer need after receiving new ones at Christmas.

Douglas Cox, Recycles cycle coordinator, said: “Once a new bike is received, many forget about their old one stored at the back of a garage or down at the bottom of the garden, but the reality is that with a bit of TLC, they could be a fixable bike that could then be rehomed.

“We rely solely on donations and are highly skilled in bringing new life to unwanted bikes and in urgent need of more. We can accept bike donations of any kind, no matter what the condition and even offer a collection service.”

As well as accepting used bicycles, Recycles Blackpool, which is located within the church and community centre on Raikes Parade, also sell refurbished bikes and second-hand parts and the money made by the venture goes back into the work of The Salvation Army in Blackpool including its weekly drop-in for people experiencing homelessness, The Bridge Project.

Mr Cox added: “Nowadays there is a growing interest in retro bikes so, if you’re looking for something different, we may just have the right thing for you!”

Items for sale include everything from children’s bikes and mountain bikes to tyres, saddles and derailers at affordable prices.

Bicycles donated to Recycles Blackpool can be collected by a member of the team. Make an appointment on 01253 626114 or email on douglas.cox@salvationarmy.org.uk. Collection can be made from Blackpool and the Fylde.