Storm Arwen: Lancashire man killed by falling tree
A Lancashire man died when a tree fell on him in Ambleside, Cumbria Police said.
Police, ambulance and fire service personnel all attended Vicarage Road at 11pm yesterday, but the man, who was from Lancaster, died at the scene.
The police and other agencies were still at the scene this morning as the tree remained in a dangerous position, and people were asked to avoid the area until it is made safe.
It was the second death as Storm Alwen swept across the UK, with a man killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on Friday.
