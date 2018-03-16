Seven charged after drugs raids in Blackpool and Fleetwood

Seven people have been charged in connection with a major criminal conspiracy across the Fylde Coast.

Lancashire Police said nine addresses across the Blackpool and Fleetwood areas were raided on Thursday, March 15, as part of Operation Jennet.

The seven will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on April 4.

An eighth man - a 25-year-old from the Lytham St Annes area - was arrested and released under investigation.

A list of those charged:

Phillip Bennett, 38, of Branstree Road, Blackpool – conspire to supply a class A controlled drug

Ashley Bucher, 21, of Ashton Road, Blackpool – conspire to supply a class A controlled drug

John Johnstone, 60, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool – money laundering

Steven McIvor, 28, of Warley Road, Blackpool – conspire to supply a class A controlled drug

Steven Miller, 25, of Carr Road, Fleetwood - conspire to supply a class A controlled drug

Callum Quinn, 22, of Sedbergh Avenue, Blackpool – conspire to supply a class A controlled drug

Christopher Whiteley, 43, of George Street, Blackpool – conspire to supply a class A controlled drug.

Det Chief Inspector Stuart Dixon of Lancashire Police, said: “Serious and organised crime has a detrimental impact on our local communities and we are committed to tackling it.

"We would urge anyone who suspects drugs are being dealt in their area to report it to police on 101 or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”