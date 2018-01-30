School teams battle it out

By Jordan Wood, from Fleetwood Town Community Trust

At our Poolfoot Farm complex, we set host to the 2018 EFL Kids Cup with over 240 children from Years Five and Six competing.

We had a record number of entries with 27 schools and 30 teams from Wyre and Fylde battling it out to be crowned winners and go on to represent Fleetwood Town Community Trust in the regional finals.

Despite the weather trying its upmost to ruin the day with horrendous hail, sleet and rain, every individual who represented their school should be proud of their efforts on the day.

The eventual winners of the day were Lytham C E Primary who beat Shakespeare Primary School 3-0 in the final.

Lytham were deserving winners going through the whole tournament without conceding a single goal.

Lytham will now have the opportunity to have a training session with one of our Fleetwood Town Community Trust coaches and will go on to represent Fleetwood in the further rounds against teams such as Preston, Blackpool and Blackburn to name a few.

Jordan Wood, Premier League Primary Stars Co-ordinator, said:“We were over the moon with record amount of schools that took part in the competition.

“The standard was very high and the day was played in great spirit with boys and girls having lots of fun despite the hail, sleet and rain”.

Mrs Tracey Barnes, PE Co-ordinator at Thornton Primary School, said: “The day was a fantastic success and the children really enjoyed themselves despite the weather.”

Mrs Holly Wood, from Hambleton Primary Academy added: “The EFL tournament was well organized and the children had a brilliant time.”