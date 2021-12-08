RSPCA steps in to help Lancashire Army veteran pay for vital op for his 'soulmate' pet

The animal welfare charity was called to help a pensioner’s 11 year-old Jack Russell after she was reported to be struggling with her health.

Animal rescuer Inspector Danielle Jennings visited the home the 73 year-old shares with Poppy in Blackburn.

The pensioner told how he had taken his beloved dog to the vet, where she was diagnosed with bladder stones, but he did not have enough money to pay for the treatment.

Nurses from the RSPCA's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital with Poppy, the 11-year-old Jack Russell terrier. The RSPCA stepped in to help when Poppy's pensioner owner, an Army veteran from Blackburn, couldn't afford to have dozens of bladderstones removed his beloved pet

He was concerned about Poppy’s health and so Danielle contacted the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for help.

They agreed to operate at a fraction of the cost to help Poppy - which saw her owner pay some money towards treatment with the rest of the operation covered by donations.

Darinka Toth, the veterinary surgeon who carried out the operation, said Poppy was found with a whopping 250 bladderstones of various sizes which were causing her discomfort.

Bladder stones cause pain and discomfort in dogs and if left untreated can lead to life-threatening conditions.

An x-ray showing the 250 bladderstones which had to be removed from Poppy, and 11-year-old Jack Russell terrier. The RSPCA stepped in to help when Poppy's pensioner owner, an Army veteran from Blackburn, couldn't afford to have dozens of bladderstones removed his beloved pet

The pensioner, who served for more than 30 years with the Royal Corps of Transport and later The Territorial Army, said: “She is my soulmate and I was really worried about her.

“The RSPCA were great in giving me advice and I am so grateful to Danni for helping me so much and saving Poppy. I scraped together the money I had and I was delighted when I was told the hospital were able to help.

“She was tired when she came home but she is back to normal and enjoying her walks. A lot of people said she looks more lively now - and I agree. The operation has given her a new lease of life.”

Poppy is now on a special low protein diet for the rest of her life to help ensure more bladder stones do not develop.