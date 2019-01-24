Rockitt 88 gig at Fleetwood Steamer

The Friday Alternative begins its 2019 programme at the Steamer this week with the return of four piece Lancaster band Rockitt 88.

The current line-up comprises Andrew Montgomery on drums and backing vocals, Chris Barlow, rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Paul Graves, lead guitar and backing vocals and Andrew ‘Ash’ Ashworth on bass and backing vocals too.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Rockitt 88 are well known for their exuberant performances. The band’s humour and personality are evident in every song.”

Admission is free and the music starts at 9.30pm.