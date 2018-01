A collision involving a car and a pedestrian has seen public transport diverted in Fleetwood.

Police were called to the incident on Poulton Road shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, January 5.

A force spokesperson said the pedestrian is understood to have sustained minor injuries.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, they added.

Blackpool Transport said its number 14 service has been re-routed as a result.