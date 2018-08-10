REVEALED: The staggering number of wildfires across the Fylde coast in 2018

California, Greece, Spain - even Scandinavia.

It appears major parts of the world are on fire.

Firefighters tackle the Winter Hill wildfires

Global heatwaves have seen blazes tear through communities - and the UK has not escaped the worst.

The Winter Hill fire in Chorley took hundreds of man hours to put out while a nature reserve on the dunes in St Annes was ravaged by flames.

The number of fires in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre in the last five years have been released publicly for the first time.

Below is additional data relating to the number of grass and wildfires, causes and motives of 2018 fires and type of property for 2018 fires.

Blackpool

May - July 2014 - 14

May - July 2015 - 9

May - July 2016 - 14

May - July 2017 - 16

May - July 2018 - 30

Accidental 5

Deliberate - others property 4

Deliberate - own property 1

Deliberate - unknown owner 7

Not known 13

Canal/riverbank vegetation 0

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 7

Heathland or moorland 0

Hedge 2

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 5

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 6

Scrub land 7

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 0

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 0

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 3

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0



Fylde

May - July 2014 - 2

May - July 2015 - 5

May - July 2016 - 5

May - July 2017 - 2

May - July 2018 - 17

Accidental 10

Deliberate - others property 2

Deliberate - own property 4

Deliberate - unknown owner 1

Not known 0

Canal/riverbank vegetation 0

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 4

Heathland or moorland 1

Hedge 2

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 4

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 2

Scrub land 0

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 1

Standing crop 1

Straw/stubble burning 1

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 1

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0

Wyre

May - July 2014 - 9

May - July 2015 - 5

May - July 2016 - 2

May - July 2017 - 11

May - July 2018 - 10

Accidental 6

Deliberate - others property 1

Deliberate - own property 1

Deliberate - unknown owner 0

Not known 2

Canal/riverbank vegetation 1

Grassland, pasture, grazing etc 1

Heathland or moorland 0

Hedge 1

Private/Domestic garden/allotment (vegetation not equipment/building) 1

Railway trackside vegetation 0

Roadside vegetation 1

Scrub land 1

Stacked/baled crop (incl manure heap) 4

Standing crop 0

Straw/stubble burning 0

Tree scrub (includes single trees not in garden) 0

Woodland/forest - broadleaf/hardwood 0

Woodland/forest - conifers/softwood 0