Raising a glass to event success at Blackpool Beer and Cider Festival

The return of Blackpool’s beer and cider festival has been celebrated by organisers after a bumper turnout.

The Winter Gardens hosted the second annual Blackpool Beer and Cider Festival over the weekend.

Joel Garnett working behind the bar

And the company behind it has vowed to return next year following the event’s success.

This year’s event, featuring a range of real ales, ciders and gin, was held over two days, on Friday and Saturday.

A spokesman for Real Ale Events, which organised the festival, said: “We’re extremely happy with how our second Blackpool Beer and Cider festival went.

“The attendance was great, and everybody really enjoyed themselves.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to all guests, volunteers, food vendors and live music that made our event brilliant. We shall see you for round three next year.”

- Do you have an event you’d like to see covered in The Gazette? Send details to editorial@blackpoolgazette.co.uk