Proceeds from Blackpool FC’s next match to be given as a thank you

Proceeds from Blackpool FC’s next match will be given to Trinity Hospice, which cared for Jimmy Armfield in his final days, the club announced.

Last night, Blackpool Tower was lit in Jimmy Armfields beloved Tangerine

The former Blackpool and England captain, who will be as well remembered for his work off the pitch as he was for his genius on it, died at the Bispham charity in the early hours of yesterday.

The 82-year-old had long battled cancer, and his death sparked an outpouring of grief from sporting giants such as Sir Bobby Charlton, Alan Shearer, and Gary Lineker.

To mark Mr Armfield’s contributions to Blackpool, both on and off the pitch, the top of the Tower lit up in tangerine last night, while the flags flew at half-mast from the town hall.

A book of condolences will be opened there today, while a minute’s applause is also planned before Saturday’s 3pm League One kick-off against Charlton Athletic.

Blackpool Illuminations scrolled his name on the Lights welcome arches

In a statement, Mr Armfield’s family said he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, after a ‘long and courageous ‘battle’. “Jimmy had two great loves, first and foremost was his family, to which he was devoted and loved dearly,” they added.

“The other was football, especially Blackpool, England and his colleagues at the PFA.”

Mr Armfield’s family said they had received ‘many wonderful messages of love and support’, and appealed for privacy as they ‘begin the grieving process’.

“We would also like to thank all the magnificent and dedicated NHS staff who have kept Jimmy, and the family, as well as possible over the ten years of his illness,” they added.

“During the last few days Trinity Hospice in Blackpool made a big difference to Jimmy as he slipped away, pain free at last.”

Flowers were laid by the statue of Mr Armfield, in Bloomfield Road, beside two plaques outlining his achievements both as a player and person. One note said: “Footballers come and go. Legends live forever.”