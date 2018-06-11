Funeral of former Fylde Council leader David Eaves to take place next week

The funeral of former Fylde Council leader David Eaves will take place next Monday at the White Church, Fairhaven.

Ahead of the 10.30am service, the funeral cortege will drive past the town hall in St Annes for any members of staff to pay their respects.

Cremation will be at Lytham Park at 11.30am, followed by a wake at Blackpool Cricket Club, where Mr Eaves and wife Linda first met.

The flag at Fylde town hall has been flying at half mast since Mr Eaves died of cancer last weekend.

He was in his early 70s and had represented Ansdell ward for 11 years before resigning his seat in April for health reasons.

He led the council from 2010 until stepping down in 2014.

Coun Sue Fazackerley, who followed Mr Eaves as leader after previously being his deputy, said: “David will be missed for both his ability and his strong leadership and for the friendship he offered to his colleagues who held him in great affection.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said in tribute: “David was a real gentleman I feel honoured to have known – a fantastic politician, no-nonsense, down to earth and as humble as can be.”

Along with wife Linda, Mr Eaves leave a son, a daughter and a step-daughter.