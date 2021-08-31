Fleetwood heritage under the microscope in new science and art project

An "exciting programme of interactive events" during the next six months was promised by Wyre Council, which has commissioned both an artist in residence and scientist in residence to run a science and discovery club.

Henry Iddon, artist in residence, has worked in professional photography and lens-based arts practice for 25 years, and Dr Jessica Symons, scientist in residence, is an anthropologist and founder director of Visioning Lab, a creative digital studio based in Manchester.

During their residency, they will be offering a programme of interactive events and activities across the Lodge, the Pavilion and the grounds, as well as working on community outreach with schools and contributions to Fleetwood Library, Healthier Fleetwood and Fleetwood Museum programmes.

Fleetwood's heritage is set to be brought to life through anthropology and art after two researchers were commissioned to run a new science and discovery club. Pic: Nick Harrison

Dr Symons said: "200 years ago, Fleetwood was sand-dunes and rabbit warrens. Now there is this amazing Victorian architecture, a rich fishing heritage and stories about local lives.

"Meanwhile, the birds keep coming, the wind keeps blowing and shells keep washing up on the beach. I want to spend my time at Fleetwood mapping it all to find out - how did it all get here?"

Councillor Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council, added: “It is great to commence with the science and discovery club activities and provide opportunities for locals to engage with science and the arts whilst discovering more about the heritage and history of The Mount.

“We are delighted to welcome both Henry and Jessica to their residencies and are certain that with their incredible talent, history of success and wealth of experience, they will deliver some terrific activities for people to enjoy as well as valuable learning opportunities too.

Henry Iddon is the new artist in residence. Pic: Wyre Council

“We encourage everyone to visit the new Artist and Scientist in Residence and join in with the sessions that will be coming up over the next six months.”

The activities begin this week, with a launch event and several interactive sessions planned for people to drop-in and attend.

The first activity, "how photography and cameras work," will be delivered on Tuesday, August 31 by Henry, teaching children aged between seven and 10 how cameras work and encouraging them to have a go developing their own photography skills.

The session takes place between 11am and 2pm at The Mount Lodge, with all equipment provided and parents/carers are welcome to stay with children during the session.

Dr Jessica Symons is the new scientist in residence. Pic: Wyre Council

Between August 30 and September 3, Jessica will be walking along the shore, finding materials and taking them back to the Lodge to investigate their origins.

Residents of all ages are welcome to visit and work alongside her, researching and discovering what the sea and weather has to offer in Fleetwood.

Locals are invited to the art and science project launch event on Thursday September 2 at The Mount Pavilion from 6pm until 8pm, where Jessica and Henry will give talks, demo their existing work and discuss their plans for the next six months.

The Mount Lodge will also be open on Wednesday September 1 from 4pm until 6pm, where people have an early opportunity to meet them and learn about their work and the upcoming science and discovery club programme of activities.