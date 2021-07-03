Watch youngsters from Flakefleet - made famous on Britain's Got Talent - cheer Southgate's England on with Vindaloo cover

Pupils at the Fleetwood school, no strangers to attention after its choir reached the final of Britain's Got Talent two years ago, released their own cover of Fat Les's Vindaloo two years ago for the World Cup.

The video is on YouTube and pre-dates a Land of Hope and Glory cover last month but is worth another watch, if only to settle the nerves.

Children at the school, in Northfleet Avenue, have produced a string of light-hearted videos in recent years, including a 'royal wedding'.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin said previously: "Things have been a bit serious over the last 12 months because of the Covid lockdowns.

"We really did have a lot of run making this one and were able to lend a little bit of support to the England team at the same time."

