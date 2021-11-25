Trinity Hospice announces first charity shop in the heart of Knott End

The Bispham-based hospice, which must raise £5m each year to keep going, is in the process of moving into its new premises on Wyre Street.

The shop, which is expected to open in the new year, will be the 20th on the Fylde coast raising money for both Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children's Hospice with sales of bargain clothes, toys, books and bric-a-brac.

Paul Guest, Trinity Hospice's head of retail, said: “These really are very exciting times for retail at Trinity Hospice and we’re absolutely delighted that we have this opportunity to work with the amazing community in Knott End.

Trinity Hospice headed into Knott End today

“In the last five years, Trinity’s care teams working in the hospice, in the hospital and care homes and in the community have supported more than 170 patients from Knott End; 34 of whom were supported in the last 12 months.

“By opening our new shop on Wyre Street, this wonderful community can help us to provide this exceptional hospice care in their doorstep.

“Our shops are incredibly important on the high street, offering local residents the chance to buy excellent quality clothes and goods at bargain prices, while supporting their local hospice, helping our nurses and care teams to provide outstanding expert hospice care to all who need it, wherever they are.”

It is hoped the new charity shop will contribute to making up a £1.5m loss faced by the hospice last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as strict lockdown rules meant its main fund-raising events had to be called off.

READ: Trinity Hospice faces £1.5m loss due to 'devastating' Covid-19Updates on the development of the shop ahead of its grand opening in January will be shared on the Trinity Hospice Facebook page.