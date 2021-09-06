Tributes to former Fleetwood Carnival chairman Ann Hanvey

Ann Hanvey was a committed volunteer

Ann Hanvey had been, at various times over the past 25 years, the treasurer, secretary and chairman of Fleetwood Carnival Committee.

She was also a committee member with Fleetwood Sea Cadets, a volunteer with Trinity Hospice and was involved with the Fleetwood Festive Lights project.

Ann, of Oxendale Road, Thornton, died on Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday August 22, just a week after her birthday.

She fell ill suddenly and a post mortem is due to be carried out to determine how she died.

Husband Frank said: “It was very sudden, she hadn’t been ill.

“Ann was involved in so many things as a volunteer, she wanted to give back to the local community.

“She will be missed not only by her family, but by the many people she worked with as a volunteer.”

Cheryl Walkington, the current chairman of Fleetwood Carnival, said: "I'll miss Ann as a committee member, as a former chairman but mostly as a friend.

"Ann may have stood down as chairman but I could always rely on her help, advice and experience."

Ann was born in Newton Health, Manchester, and came to Fleetwood with husband Frank in the 1960s.

She worked at Wyre Council’s mayoral department for many years.

All leaves husband Frank, children Steve (55), Paula (54) and Michelle (47), two grandsons Jordan and Thomas and a great grandson Oliver.