Spruce up for Fleetwood streets thanks to local volunteers

Great British Spring Clean in Fleetwood's Memorial Park. David O'Neill with Sinead O'Neill, 13 and Ryan O'Neill, 11.

Socially distanced and armed with litter pickers, gloves and black bags, the local people, children too, walked through the park and streets picking up as much rubbish and debris as they could find to give the area a sparkly finish for the season.

Organised by Sandra Byrne, Wyre Council’s greener project officer, the event was part of the week long nation wide spring clean. It also continued in the wider Wyre area.

A council spokesperson said: "We’re so pleased that we’ve been able to take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean this year. Two hundred and five volunteers joined us and removed 125 full bags of litter from the streets of our borough which is an incredible achievement and we’d like to thank everyone for their help.

Great British Spring Clean in Fleetwood's Memorial Park. Pictured are Gail Smith and Margaret Forshaw.

"Although this is a great achievement by our volunteers, we hope that next year less litter will be on our streets and public spaces.

"You don’t have to wait for the Great British Spring Clean to volunteer with us, we have a range of opportunities available including spots at our Memorial Park in Fleetwood where you will help keep our award winning park clean and tidy." Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/volunteering for more information.