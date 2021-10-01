Scheme for 44 new homes off Broadway in Fleetwood set for Wyre planners

The proposed housing site off Broadway, in Fleetwood

Applicants Adactus Housing Association intend to build the homes on an open grassed field off Broadway, which currently forms part of St Wulstan’s And St Edmund’s RC Primary School’s playing fields.

However, planning papers say the adjoining land would still be used as school playing fields.

This application, involving one of the biggest new housing schemes in Fleetwood for several years, seeks full planning permission to build the new homes, all of which would be for affordable rent, and associated landscaping.

The plans include a new access road off Broadway and consist of 26 two-bedroom houses, 14 three-bedroom houses and four houses with four bedrooms, with a row of the new homes fronting towards Broadway.

Although there have been no objections from statutory bodies such as Lancashire Council Council highways, there have been 29 letters of objections from residents raising a range of concerns.

Objectors fear there would be overlooking and overshadowing of surrounding neighbours and gardens and increased disruption and noise, including during construction.

Concerns over increased accidents and loss of green space have also been also raised, while some residents said the new rented homes would be “out of character” with the owner occupied homes already in the area.

Comments included: “Using Wyre Council’s housing policy to determine occupancy is alarming – potentially importing “trouble” from other northern towns/cities.”

The proposals, which are being recommended for approval by planning officers, are due to be determined by councillors on Wednesday October 2 and have been requested to go before the committee by Fleetwood councillor Paul Longton.

Planning documents said the applicant would be required to make financial provisions to mitigate against any impacts the project would have on the local community.

The papers stated: “Concerns were raised by local residents in respect of the potential impact on local schools, services and infrastructure.

“Policies seeks to ensure the impacts of the development on local infrastructure are suitably mitigated against.

“In this case mitigation is required in the form of green infrastructure, healthcare and highways improvements.”