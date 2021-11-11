Punk supergroup Dead Men Walking all set for Fleetwood's Marine Hall on Saturday

The band are staging four UK gigs to to promote their debut studio album ‘FREEDOM - It Ain't On The Rise'.

Their Fleetwood gig is one of just four UK dates, including London, Glasgow and Gosforth near Newcastle, and the performance gets underway at 8pm on Saturday night (November 13).

Tickets are still available for the show.

Dead Men Walking are coming to Fleetwood

Founding DMW member Kirk Brandon (Spear of Destiny/Theatre of Hate) will once again be joined by heralded rhythm section Segs and Ruffy from The Ruts on acoustic bass, percussion and vocals. Jake Burns, legendary front man of Stiff Little Fingers, will be 'flying The flag' for Northern Ireland.

With a massive catalogue of songs to choose from, DMW promise to deliver a raw stripped back interpretation of a whole host of classic tracks from their respective iconic albums and singles.

A few surprise cover versions and even a brand new song or two from the new album are also threatening to make their way into the set.

The debut DEAD MEN WALKING studio album 'FREEDOM – It Ain't On The Rise' was released on Guy Fawkes night, November 5.