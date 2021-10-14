The event is being organised by the Friends of the Memorial Park and will be held on Saturday October 30.

Although the Friends have been staging this event annually for almost 10 years, last year's spectacle had to be cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

This year it has a different format, with families needing to book one of three separate 45 minute slots - at 11am, noon and 1pm.

(l-r) Iain Johnstone, Vice Chairman, Yvonne Johnstone committee member, and Les Fletcher chairman of Friends of Fleetwood Memorial Park promote their Pumpkin Carve event. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Although entry is free, there will be a small charge for hot drinks, a sweet stall and spooky activities.

Earlier this year the park's play area was boosted by a £37,500 revamp with new bespoke equipment, such as a multi-unit climbing frame, an inclusive roundabout suitable for all abilities and a revolving cup seat,

The money for this first phase was provided by a grant of £29,500 from the Lancashire Environment Fund, a donation of £5,212 from the Friends group and funding of £2,788 from Wyre Council.

Les Fletcher, chairman of the Friends group, said they were now busy raising funds for the second phase of the project, aimed at providing extra equipment for the play area, although at this stage it has not been confirmed what that equipment will be.

He said: "We were delighted to get the first phase of equipment installed, it was something we had been working hard for over several years.

"We have had incredible support from the local community who have been behind us every step of the way.

"Our aim is simply to have the best play area we can, as an amenity that all children can enjoy.

"We are busy fundraising for phase two and hoping for support from another source."

He added that Wyre Council, the lead partner on the first phase of the project, had played a vital role in making it possible.

In 2016 the Grade II listed Memorial Park was awarded £2.4 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund to restore the site for the community, including the rose garden and the war memorial.

However the play area was not included, prompting the Friends to begin their fundraising quest.