Public meeting on crime to be held at Fleetwood's Strawberry Gardens on Saturday
A public meeting is to be staged in Fleetwood this weekend to discuss concerns about crime in the town.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 7:52 pm
Friday, 19th November 2021, 7:54 pm
Fleetwood resident Julie Young Egbine, 58, is staging the event at the Strawberry Gardens pub this Saturday (November 20).
Residents who are concerned about crime and policing in the town are urged to attend and have their say.
The meeting begins at 4.30pm.