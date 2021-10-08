Plans for 44 new homes off Broadway in Fleetwood refused

Plans for new houses on this site in Fleetwood have been refused by Wyre planners

Applicants Adactus Housing Association intended to build the homes on an open grassed field off Broadway, with the understanding that adjoining land would still be used as school playing fields by St Wulstan’s And St Edmund’s RC Primary School.

But Wyre's planning committee, meeting on Wednesday (October 6) unanimously rejected the application for a raft of reasons.

Councillors expressed concern that although the land was allocated for housing, the minimum recommended number of homes was 25, almost half of those proposed, meaning the new homes would be relatively cramped on the site in question.

No provision had been made for green infrastructure on the actual site, such as a children's play-area, with the applicant attempting to rectify this by making funding provision for new equipment or sports development in the Memorial Park - almost half a mile away from the proposed homes.

There were also concerns that proposals to raise the land further would lead to drainage problems for nearby homes.

A number of speakers addressed the planning meeting, including a representative of the applicant, and residents raising concerns about the plans.

The application had been recommended for approval by the panning officer.

After the meeting, Coun Paul Moon, planning committee chairman, said: "Large planning applications have many facets and this one brought with it a number of concerns.

"The main reason for refusal was the lack of onsite green infrastructure, with no provision for a children's play area.

"The developer had suggested making contributions to the Memorial Park, but the committee felt that was some distance away and young children shouldn't be expected to travel to enjoy such amenities.

"There were also concerns about the number of homes and the potential risk of flooding."

Coun Cheryl Raynor, who represents Fleetwood's Rossall ward for Labour, said: "I would love to have voted for this application, we need social housing.

"But there were too many factors against it.

"Those houses would have been too cramped on that site and if there were families, there would be nowhere near for them to play.

"The developers also wanted to raise the land by one metre, which would raise genuine concerns about the water running off.

"We see this time and again - developers have good intentions to introduce a draining system but too often they just don't work - and by then the development is already built."

The plans included a new access road off Broadway and consisted of 26 two-bedroom houses, 14 three-bedroom houses and four houses with four bedrooms, with a row of the new homes fronting towards Broadway.