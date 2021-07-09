New sausage stall is sizzling at Fleetwood Market

Audrey McGinley and Ian Wright, of Humdinger Dogs at Fleetwood Market

The latest addition to the town's famous market on Adelaide Street is Humdinger Dogs and includes some rarer German varieties of sausage.

Fleetwood couple Ian Wright 56, and Audrey McGinley, 54, of Westgate, have never run a stall before and but have wanted to try it for some time.

Ian, who is well known in Fleetwood as a musician with the band Cartoon Food, said: "We did consider running a hotdog stand but we thought it would create a bit more interest if we offered a wider range of sausage.

"There wasn't anything like this in the area and so far there has been a lot of interest.

"It's also good to be supporting Fleetwood Market, which has been a landmark in the town since I was young."

Audrey has worked in catering before but it's new to Ian.

He said: "It's good to try something new and this market is a good place to try it."

Varieties available include traditional pork sausages, Olde English, pork and chilli, pork and leak and the exotic German curry wurst.

The couple also serve hot and cold drinks and there are tables and chairs for those who prefer to sit down when they eat.

Fleetwood Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm and Humdinger Dogs is there each of those days.