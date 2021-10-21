Men's Shed Fleetwood set for grand reopening

Tony O'Neill (left) and Dave Smith of Men's Shed Fleetwood

Men’s Shed has been closed since the summer after a number of its volunteers contracted Covid-19.

However, when the group’s base reopens its doors, visitors will notice the difference thanks to the extensive revamp to both floors of the Beehive centre, on Manor Road, Fleetwood.

The group’s board has successfully applied for a range of grants, from Fleetwood Town Council and Lancashire Town Hall to the Government, meaning it is now able to expand its activities from the centre.

The official reopening, with Fleetwood Lifeboat coxswain Tony Cowell cutting the ribbon, takes place on Monday, October 25 at 1pm and will be open to the wider public, as the downstairs part of the building will now be open to other groups.

Tony O’Neill, who founded Men’s Shed Fleetwood three years ago, said: “The place has been completely transformed, thanks to the grants we have been able to obtain.

“The upstairs will be for the men who come to Men’s Shed. We now have a boardroom up there, a workshop and an open space for the lads to relax, talk and play games, be it dominoes, pool or our new polka nights.

“The downstairs has been totally revamped as well, including a new, ultra modern kitchen and a private meeting room for the community to use.”

The ethos behind Men’s Shed remains the same, inspired by the need to help men struggling with serious problems, following a spate of tragic suicides in the town.

Tony said: “Since we opened, between 300 and 400 men have been through the doors.

Around 20 of those men have told me that if it wasn’t for Men’s Shed, they might not be here today. That makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up, it means everything.”