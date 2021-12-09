Memorial Christmas trees in Wyre to help bereaved families who lost their babies

One of the special trees

The trees will be placed in Fleetwood and Poulton cemeteries within the Baby Gardens of Remembrance.

Wyre Council has arranged the initiative with the sponsorship support of JP Dell Funeral Service, JT Byrne Funeral Service and Moons Funeral Service.

A Wyre spokesman said: "The bereavement services team will be placing a star on the trees for each child and families are welcome to add their own decorations at either Fleetwood Cemetery or Poulton New Cemetery.

"The trees will be in place until 7 January 7.

"Families are welcome to add their decorations, but please note that they will need to be removed by January 7."