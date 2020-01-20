Judges 'powerless to fight injustice' after Fleetwood student is 'denied job interview because she's a woman'

A female deck officer has lost a gender discrimination case after judges ruled they were powerless to act against a Hong Kong-based firm.

Sophia Walker, a former student at Fleetwood Nautical College, claimed she was refused an interview because she is a woman, and told she would be better off working on a cruise ship.

Sophia Walker, who launched legal action against Hong Kong-based Wallem Shipmanagement after she said she was denied a job interview because she's a woman

She took her fight to a tribunal, which ruled against her, with three appeal judges dismissing her appeal with "regret" because the law allows the international firm to discriminate even when recruiting in the UK.

They said Wallem Shipmanagement's "conduct had been reprehensible" but said the tribunal had "been powerless to right the injustice done" to Ms Walker.

Despite saying Wallem admitted "this was an act of direct sex discrimination" and saying they would have awarded Ms Walker £9,000 compensation, the trio of judges said current regulations "surprisingly permit an offshore employment service provider to discriminate on UK soil".

They said Ms Walker's "remedy, if any, lies against the United Kingdom itself," and urged the Government to "revisit the scope" of the Equality Act, with a "review and report ... due to take place soon".

Four years ago, Ms Walker, who qualified as a deck officer after completing courses at the college, spoke out after being invited back to the campus along with 10 male candidates - all fellow graduates - for a job interview.

Then 24, she said she never got a chance to speak to a representative from Wallem, which offers ship management services to cargo ship operators, because of her gender.

Ms Walker said emails between a college tutor, Jonathan Ward, and Brian Phipps, the representative from Wallem, revealed the company could not offer the right on-board environment for a woman.

In one email, which was seen by The Gazette, Mr Phipps told Mr Ward: "Wallem is an equal opportunity company but we will not offer places to the female cadets [deck officers] because we can't offer the appropriate onboard environment to make it work. In my opinion, girls have a place and a chance to succeed, but it needs to be got right from the outset. I would suppose the cruise industry is the most appropriate [indeed the captain of the Queen Victoria, on which I cruised recently, was a lady)."

Ms Walker said her ordeal showed the discrimination women still face in male-dominated industries, though Wallem insisted it does not discriminate against women, saying it employs more than 50 female staff in various roles and was only guilty of a poorly-worded email which did not explain the situation fully.

Blackpool and The Fylde College, which runs the college, said it promotes equality and wrote to Wallem to say it found the shipping company's behaviour unacceptable.

Ms Walker launched legal action against Wallem and Mr Phipps, but a tribunal said it lacked jurisdiction to rule in the case, court documents said.

If it did, it would have found in her favour on the grounds of direct sex discrimination and, in part, victimisation, though it said a claim of harassment would have failed.

At an Employment Appeal Tribunal, held in London, the Honourable Mr Justice Kerr, Susan Wilson CBE, and Mr Clifford Edwards heard how publicity surrounding the case had led to a "flurry of internal correspondence within Wallem, not so much about any wrong done to the claimant but about annoyance with Mr Phipps for having damaged Wallem's reputation and about how to limit the damage".

Ms Walker said at the time: "Not even getting the interview is blatant gender discrimination and clearly shows that even in the 21st century this kind of thing is still happening in male dominated industries.

“This happened despite all the time and effort I spent gaining my qualification at Fleetwood.”

The interviews and recruitment drive at the college were axed, while Mr Phipps was suspended and later sacked, the hearing was told.

Wallem's chief executive David Price also wrote to Ms Walker "apologising and offering a dialogue".

The judges said a key figure at Wallem accepted he told The Gazette's sister title the Fleetwood Weekly News that there was "no reason Ms Walker could not be employed by the company but in this instance there were concerns because she would have been the only woman taken on", and that Wallem, which reportedly manages more than 350 ships with more than 7,000 seafarers in 17 countries, "wanted to ensure it had a suitable environment in place before female staff are employed".

When the row first reached court, with Ms Walker represented by her sister, Wallem's lawyer David Reade said the "tribunal had no jurisdiction to entertain and determine the claim for sex discrimination, victimisation and harassment because Wallem had no presence in this country and the planned interviews were for jobs on foreign-registered ships destined to sail in foreign waters", documents said, though he "accepted ... Mr Phipps' initial email was an act of direct sex discrimination".

The tribunal decided it had "no power to entertain" the claim, and at the appeal, where Ms Walker was represented by the charity Advocate's Niran de Silva and Edward Kemp, lawyers who agreed to work for free, the judges ruled the tribunal "had not erred in law".

"We must therefore dismiss the claimant's appeal," the judges said. "We do so with some misgivings. The respondent's conduct has been reprehensible, but the tribunal ... and this appeal tribunal are powerless to right the injustice done to the claimant.

"The tribunal was correct to hold that the combined effect of section 81 of the Equality Act 2010 (the 2010 Act) and regulation four of the Equality Act (Work on Ships and Hovercraft) Regulations 2011 (the 2011 Regulations) was that part five of the 2010 Act did not apply to protect the claimant against sex discrimination in respect of her recruitment in England to work on foreign registered vessels outside Great Britain."

They said it was an "uncomfortable but inescapable proposition" that the law allows "an offshore employment service provider to discriminate, on UK soil" and said: "The three members of this appeal tribunal consider that the Secretary of State would be wise to revisit the scope" of the regulations, which a review due before July 31, 2021.

"We would not be surprised if the present case and the injustice suffered by the claimant were to feature in that review," they added.

Blackpool and the Fylde College declined to comment, other than to confirm it had no "Wallem cadets on programme" and had "no dealings" with the global firm.

In a statement, the Government Equalities Office (GEO) said it could not comment "on the legal merits of individual cases and judgements" but vowed to "carefully consider" the judge's recommendation.

Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss, and Wallem Shipmanagement, which said on its website it is a "place of diversity, respect and teamwork", were approached for a comment.