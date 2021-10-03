Fylde coast showbiz photographer Dave Nelson's iconic photos of top stars

Showbiz photographer Dave, 56, of Poulton, has taken some incredible photos of legends such as Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, Amy Winhouse, Pavarotti and, poignantly, the late Sarah Harding, who died from cancer last month aged just 39

Dave cut his teeth as a 16 year old taking photos voluntarily at the Blackpool Gazette when the likes of The Police and Wham! were in town.

Since then, he has been at major concerts and red carpet events.

Some of the stars he captured in action are sadly no longer with us - but thanks to photographers like Dave, their images will live on.

Here are 10 of Dave's favourite shots ...

1. Oasis at a sold-out Empress Ballroom, Blackpool, on October 2 1995. One of the band's seminal gigs which helped propel them into superstars and a photo which captured Liam Gallagher's unique way with a mic.

2. Another major photo from Dave - he was the first to capture an unknown Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the morning she got to number one in the charts with Groovejet and the band Spiller. The song pipped Victoria Beckham to the top spot in August 2000, amidst huge media interest at the time

3. Dave captured another legendary moment when the classic Pink Floyd line-up were reunited in 2005 for the first time in 25 year for the Live 8 charity event.

4. Dave says this photo sums up the spirit of the late Sarah Harding, who died last month. He said: "It was a tragic loss. I worked with them for two years."