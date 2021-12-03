Free Christmas holidays clubs in Wyre for eligible families

Wyre Council is liaising with holiday clubs across the borough to provide sessions as part of the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF).

Backed by a nationwide investment of up to £220 million, the programme will enable children and young people to enjoy fun activities with friends and learn and develop new skills.

A range of club across Wyre will run from Monday December 20 to Thursday December 30 and will be free for primary and secondary aged school children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

Coun Andrea Kay, Coun Lynne Bowen and Evie Abram play a game of bowling at one of Wyre Council's holiday clubs. Pic: Wyre Council

The sessions include a nutritious meal each day and will provide a opportunity to meet new friends and enjoy activities including Christmas arts and crafts, bowling, football, team sports, swimming, trips to the beach and even a visit from Santa.

It follows a successful programme of similar activities over the summer holidays.

Coun Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council, commented, “We are pleased to be able to offer a holiday programme to eligible families this Christmas.

“The summer clubs were such a success, I’m sure the children will look forward to returning during this next holiday.

"The programme is really varied and allows people to take part in fun activities with friends and indeed meet new friends.

"The children are able to learn new skills, socialise and enjoy lunch in a safe and welcoming environment.

"If you are eligible, I would encourage you to book a place and enjoy the sessions that are on offer.”

Details of all the sessions can be found at www.wyre.gov.uk/holidayclub.