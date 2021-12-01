Fleetwood's Christmas Tree Festival set to return

The annual Christmas Tree Festival, which has been running for almost 20 years, sees entrants design a tree - and the winner is given a glittering trophy and share of proceeds to give to their chosen charity.

There is also a shield for schools.

Although entry is now closed, members of the public can go along and see all the trees is their various shapes and sizes, with 26 trees on show this year.

The event takes place Fleetwood Methodist church on Fleetwood Road. on Thursday December 16 (1pm to 5pm), Friday December 17 (1pm to 5pm) and Saturday (11am to 4pm).

Admission is £1 for adults and the event includes stalls and refreshments.

1. One of the more unusual entries from 2013. Some of the designs are not Christmas trees as we know them! Photo Sales

2. Geoff Bottomley, one of the chief organisers of the festival Photo Sales

3. In 2016 many of the trees were grouped on an island in the middle of the hall Photo Sales

4. Gwyneth Priestley, another of the main organisers. Photo Sales