Fleetwood school's talent raises £2,000 for memorial to ex-pupil

Youngsters at the Larkholme's Got Talent event, with Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Coun Howard Ballard

The Larkholme's Got Talent event, held at a packed ballroom in Fleetwood' s North Euston Hotel, was the latest fundraiser towards a £30,000 garden project in memory of Lucy Willacy-Brown, a bubbly and popular pupil who died aged just eight last year.

Although the youngster was born with spina bifida and had a number of related health issues, staff say she never let it hold her back and her death from complications came as a total shock to everyone.

Thanks to sales of the £10 tickets, a raffle and generous donations, the talent show raised a grand total of £2,090.

Balloon tribute to Lucy Willacy-Brown

It means the project has now raised £14,100, almost half of its target for garden, which will include a purpose-built performance area.

As well as raising the money, the event proved to be a wonderful showcase for the wide range of performing talent at Larkholme Primary School, on Windermere Avenue.

Organiser Sam Gardner, a member of staff at the school, said: "It was a huge success, as the organiser I was really made-up how well it went.

"I'd just like to thank everyone who supported it, especially the North Euston Hotel who didn't charge us so we could make a pure profit."

Lucy Willacy-Brown was a popular pupil at Larkholme

The talent show winners were comedy duo Harry Crane and Ronan Boehme, who had the audience in stitches with their double act routine.

Runner-up was singer Megan Dawson, who gave a lovely rendition of the song One Kiss from the Trolls film.

Third place went to the dance trio of Sophie Whittingham, Maisie Bailey and Lexie MacDonald.

There was also a special Lucy Willacy-Brown Award for a performer who showed enthusiasm and energy, and this went to Katie-Mai Balmer who soldiered on as a solo dancer when her dance partner was sadly unable to take part.

Katie-Mai also stepped in to help out one of the other acts.

Additionally, there was another special award given out by the Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Coun Howard Ballard, who was part of the judging panel.

This award went to Jamie Hay, who put on a impressive display of beat-boxing, or vocal percussion.

The judging panel comprised Coun Ballard, singer Toni-Louise Stead, teaching assistant Linda Foulkes, who has a dancing background and teaching assistant Becky Lea, who has singing experience.