Rick Pickup

The festival hasn’t been held for two years – although there’s a hope it will return next February 10-12.

The Marine Hall would host the 39th event, with capacity for around 2,000 people, and it would be organised by the Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

Chairman Rick Pickup said: “We have two years without a beer festival, and quite simply, quite a few volunteers have actually died.

“So it is as brutal as that.

“CAMRA is quite an elderly organisation and unless younger people come forward that is the position of where it is.”

“We are hopeful that Fleetwood Beer Festival will go ahead next year but we are in that situation.

“Before we put ourselves to do tonnes and tonnes of work, we need the idea that it will go forward.”