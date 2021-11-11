Fleetwood Beer Festival look to recruit enough volunteers to get the go ahead for next year
Organisers of the Fleetwood Beer Festival will host a meeting later to try and recruit enough volunteers for next year’s event – after some of current cohort died.
The festival hasn’t been held for two years – although there’s a hope it will return next February 10-12.
The Marine Hall would host the 39th event, with capacity for around 2,000 people, and it would be organised by the Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
Chairman Rick Pickup said: “We have two years without a beer festival, and quite simply, quite a few volunteers have actually died.
“So it is as brutal as that.
“CAMRA is quite an elderly organisation and unless younger people come forward that is the position of where it is.”
“We are hopeful that Fleetwood Beer Festival will go ahead next year but we are in that situation.
“Before we put ourselves to do tonnes and tonnes of work, we need the idea that it will go forward.”
The meeting will be held at 277 Church Street, Blackpool, at 8.30pm. If you can’t attend but still want to be involved, you can email [email protected]