Fleetwood all set for Christmas lights switch-on spectacular this weekend

It's the big festive lights switch on in Fleetwood this Saturday

The spectacle has been expanded into a bumper two-day event packed with activities.

This year's lantern parade begins at Fisherman's Walk at 5pm on Saturday (November 27) and the switch-on itself is at the Marine Gardens at 6pm.

The inaugural Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend will be staged across various locations in the town on both Saturday and Sunday.

Organising the extravaganza are Wyre Council, Fleetwood Town Council and the Festive Lights Committee

In the Marine Hall and gardens there will be a magical Festive Fayre starting each day from 10am, featuring delicious festive food and drinks, Christmas crafts and gifts for festive shopping.

There will be a festive funfair, Christmas-themed walkabout theatre acts, live singing, competitions and lots more to experience.

The event will close at 4pm so that families can get ready for the annual Festive Lantern Parade.

These events are free to enter with free parking available. There will also be festive activities at Fleetwood Market on the Saturday, offering Christmas gifts and a huge interactive snow globe, for special family photos.

Traditional Victorian Carol singers performing festive hymns throughout the day, while on the Sunday the Mount Pavilion, meanwhile, will undergo a true festive transformation to become Santa’s Grotto from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

And a Fisherman’s Friend tram is being used in honour of the late Doreen Lofthouse.