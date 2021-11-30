Festive films Elf, The Grinch and Home Alone set for drive-in at Fleetwood

A festive drive-in event is all set for the Affinity site in Fleetwood

Festive favourites The Grinch, Home Alone and Elf, along with hit musical The Greatest Showman, are set to be screened at the town’s Affinity site over the weekend of December 11 and 12.

The films are being screened by Small Town Big Screen who say the event is perfect for social distancing.

The Grinch and Home Alone will be screened on Saturday December 11 while The Greatest Showman and Elf will be shown on Sunday December 12.

Doors will open 30 minutes before the film starts to allow enough time for everybody to park.

Organisers say customers will need access to a car with an FM tuning radio and food and drink can be pre-ordered.

At least two portable toilets will be available at the event.

Visitors are asked to remove all roof racks and attachments so the view of other guests isn’t blocked.

This will be the second time the event has been staged in Fleetwood after it was held for the first time last December.

A spokesman for Small Town Big Screen said: “We will be screening Christmas classics for our magical event.

“We visited last year and it was so successful we decided to come back.

“These kind of events are perfects if there’s a need for any social distancing.”