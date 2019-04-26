Casualty cut free from wreckage of vehicle after smash in Fleetwood

Firefighters had to rescue a casualty trapped in a car after a road collision in Fleetwood this afternoon.

The smash happened on Amounderness Way, near to the Affinity Outlet village - formerly Freeport - at around 3pm.

It blocked the road and caused traffic tailbacks. The Blackpool bus service No 1 had to temporarily terminate at Asda as emergency services dealt with the aftermath.

A second person was also injured and both were taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Three fire crews from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the incident.