'Can I cuddle the big cats like in Tiger King?' Blackpool hotel reveals bizarre requests from guests

From the iconic Tower to the thrill of the Pleasure Bearch, the resort has endless reserves of fun and entertainment for all ages.

However, many trippers aren’t content with the traditional attractions.

And as visitors flocked back to the resort this year after lockdown, the Travelodge on the South Prom has revealed some of their guests’ most bizarre requests.

One fan of Tiger King wanted to cuddle the big cats at Blackpool Zoo

One lion-hearted visitor asked whether hotel staff could arrange for him to cuddle the big cats at Blackpool Zoo after watching Tiger King on Netflix during a lockdown TV marathon.

Another, who was impressed by Blackpool’s most famous landmark, inquired: “When is the Eiffel Tower going back to Paris?”

An impatient summer visitor demanded the hotel manager arrange for the Illuminations to be switched-on - in July!

A family man had one simple request - could the hotel arrange for a herd of donkeys to visit reception because his children had never seen one before.

Other requests included arranging private rides at the Pleasure Beach and for staff to make a bed of sand on the beach to allow for more comfortable sun bathing.

One man wanted a date night at the Tower Ballroom complete with the entire cast of Strictly to entertain him and his girlfriend.

So far, so bizarre. However, some requests went even further beyond the limits of reality.

One wanted the sun to go down at 9pm so they could “make the most of their time in Backpool”.

Another, who loved the sea view, wanted staff to ensure the tide only went out at night when they were asleep.

Travelodgy spokeswoman, Shakila Ahmed said: “ Following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, we have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Blackpool.

“With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the British regions.

“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.”

Blackpool wasn’t the only area to receive strange requests. A guest in Wales wanted to know where the Welsh rarebits lived.