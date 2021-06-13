Birthday Honours 2021: Queen's Police Medal for Lancashire Constabulary's deputy chief constable Terry Woods

Deputy chief constable Terry Woods

The force said it was very proud to announce Terry's award and he has be described as an ‘exemplary operational leader’ and an ‘inspiration to officers and staff’. Terrys said he was 'humbled' to receive the medal.

Terry joined the force in 1996 and has worked in many roles including response, road policing, support unit, child sexual exploitation Teams, neighbourhood policing and change management.

He is also an accredited specialist strategic firearms, CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear), public order and multi agency commander.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Most recently, Terry took command in the early stages of the wide and resolute partnership under the Lancashire Resilience Forum during the Covid-19 pandemic.