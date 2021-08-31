Awareness walk and fundraiser for bench in Fleetwood in memory of those lost to suicide

The event in Fleetwood will raise awareness of mental health issues

The event has been organised by Liz Loftus of mental health charity Inspired Minds, who has also set up a crowdfunding page and is hoping to raise £500 for the special bench.

The walk will take place on Friday September 10, starting at 7pm from opposite the Sea Cadet Base then along the Esplanade following the Fleetwood Wellbeing Way.

Participants in the walk, which takes place on World Suicide Prevention Day, will arrive at Marine Hall for an illuminated service of remembrance.

All welcome and people are asked to bring a flameless tea-light/torch and a photo of a loved one.

Liz said: "Weʼre raising £500 to to place a ‘hope bench’ on Fleetwood promenade, a place to remember our loved ones, and to find comfort and support from others.

"We have lost far too many of our loved ones to suicide over the years in Fleetwood and there are so many people struggling with their mental health right now, who feel isolated, uncomfortable talking about it and feel they have nowhere to turn.

"By us all coming together, raising awareness and breaking down the stigma attached to suicide, we can hopefully help to stop the suicide numbers increasing and let people know its OK to talk about it.

"The ‘hope bench’ will be a place to remember our loved ones and a safe place to find comfort and support from others when you are seated there.

"If we reach our target, the additional funds raised will be donated to Mens' Shed Fleetwood to support the great work they do in the local community."