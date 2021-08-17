Afghan veteran Rick Clement takes on biggest challenge for army charity

Rick Clement (left) in the canoe with Mark Harding, with Dave Seddon, a volunteer from Ribble Canoe Club, in the canoe behind them

Rick Clement, 41, of Cartmell Avenue, Fleetwood, will join -ex-army pal Mark Harding, of Wigton in Cumbria, in a gruelling 97-mile canoe challenge to raise money and awareness for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the British Army’s national charity.

The two men both served with 1st Battalion, the The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and within a day of Rick being injured by an IED bomb blast in 2010, Mark was shot in the neck, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Next week the pair will be canoeing around the Cheshire Ring Canal, from August 26-29, and have set up a fundraising page to help the charity.

Despite their disabilities, the two men have been training rigorously for the challenge and are confident of being able to complete it successfully over four days.

Rick, a former Blackpool resident who is a prolific fundraiser for various armed forces charities, said: “I was helped by ABF when I needed it and I know how important it is to have someone there for you.

“It’s great to be able to give something back and that is a huge motivation for me.

“Until I started training on this project, I had never been in a canoe before, although Mark has.

“I’ve been gaining strength from a rowing machine and practicing on a canoe but it will be a huge challenge when we get going next week.”

Earlier this year, Rick took up a new role as the Positive Pathways Project Coordinator (Veterans Health and Wellbeing) with Fleetwood Town Community Trust, and said:“There is quite a strong community of ex-servicemen in Fleetwood.”