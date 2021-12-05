Accrington Stanley owner slams behaviour of a section of Fleetwood Town fans

Andy Holt has pledged to offer only the minimum allocation to Fleetwood fans if the clubs meet again next season, to make those tickets more expensive, to ban food and alcohol sales for Fleetwood fans and to bar their supporters from bars and hospitality.

He claims some Fleetwood fans "destroyed" toilets at the Wham Stadium, spat at Stanley players and even caused trouble in the town. He says details are being passed to police.

Mr Holt wrote on social media: "Before, during and after the @ASFCofficial game vs @ftfc, I was getting texts and messages about their fan behaviour. Not all fans. Some idiots.

A picture posted by Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt of damage caused to a toilet at the Wham Stadium, allegedly by Fleetwood fans

"I had a good chat to their supporters club earlier in the day. Decent folk. Anyhow, these idiots were running round our town indiscriminately punching townsfolk going about their Saturday, for no reason.

"These idiots flooded and destroyed our toilet facilities that we take pride in keeping clean and in good order.

"These idiots spat at our players and wouldn’t respond to our light touch approach by stewards. They spoilt the day.

"I accept my responsibility as the town's club owner. And it’s a shame that the many are affected for these idiots.

"A bill will be sent to @ftfc for damage. If we play them next season the absolute minimum number of tickets will be allocated. The tickets will be more expensive. They will not be allowed in our bars and hospitality. There will be no alcohol or food sales for away fans. The only toilets available will be steel containers.

"I will ask our @officalassc1 to work directly with their counterparts at Fleetwood to try to ensure decent match-going fans don’t miss out too much.

"In (my) six years @ASFCofficial these are the worst fans and aggro I’ve encountered. I don’t need authorities to tell me what to do. I’m not wearing this, not for our police, our… …stewards, our club, our town, our people.

"Shameful behaviour. Unacceptable. All fans punished for a few clowns. I would post the messages I received during the match but it identifies people. They will be forwarded to police."

Fleetwood Town was approached for comment.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.