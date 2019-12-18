A sprinkle of Christmas cheer for children at Brian House thanks to generous staff at BES Utilities

Generous staff at BES Utilities have spread the magic of Christmas by collecting almost 150 toys for children’s hospice, Brian House.

The team chose to take part in a Christmas toy appeal, so they could help make a difference to the lives of the children at Brian House over the festive period.

Staff at BES Utilities with some of the toys they have collected

Brian House provides respite, palliative and end of life care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, caring for them during the day and overnight.

They help residents make the most of every day by packing all sorts of experiences and happiness into their lives.

“Following the success of our first toy appeal last year, we were delighted when Brian House told us they could accept donations this Christmas,” said Joel Chapman, head of communications at BES.

“When we put out the call to support such a worthy cause, and we were inundated with a variety of toys, vouchers and other gifts for the children and their families.

“I’m enormously proud of the staff here at BES for pulling together in the spirit of Christmas to spread happiness to those who need it.”

Janet Atkins, corporate partnership manager at Brian House said: “Brian House Children’s Hospice is a local charity that supports local families and provides a home from home environment for those who need it.

“The fabulous donation of gifts and toys will help make this Christmas a very special one for our children, we can’t wait to see their faces when Father Christmas hands out their gifts at the special Christmas party! We would like to thank each and every one who brought in gifts or donated money to the collection, you have made such a difference.”