Paramedics treat casualty after St Annes kitchen fire
One person needed treatment for smoke inhalation after a kitchen blaze in St Annes last night.
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:16 am
Updated
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 10:20 am
Firefighters from St Anne's and South Shore stations attended the incident at around 6:30pm in Stratford Road.
A spokesman said: "The fire, which involved a chopping board left on the hob, was out on arrival and firefighters used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke.
"One casualty was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews."