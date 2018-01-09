Panto time for Teresian Players

The Teresian Players are putting the finishing touches to their 39th panto, Red Riding Hood, at Thornton Little Theatre.

Established in the 1970s, the Teresian Players have achieved many awards and raised money for children’s charities all over England.

It is written and produced by Tom Gradwell, who has clocked up 39 years with the group. The show is supported by a great team of people and Red Riding Hood is a magical and traditional pantomime, with all the usual laughs for the whole family to enjoy. It runs from January 16 - 20 at 7.15pm. Tickets: (01253) 855656.