Booths Burger sharing bowl recipe

Serves 2 l Prep 30mins l Cook 10mins

Ingredients

2 rump burgers

Burger sharing bowl

1 tbsp veg oil

Half-a-pack halloumi

1 baby gem lettuce

4 spring onions

4 heads Tenderstem broccoli, blanched

4 cherry tomatoes

2 radishes

2 jalapeños

1 roasted red pepper, sliced

Half a red onion

1 avocado

1 lime, juiced

Basil leaves, torn

2 lime wedges

Method

1. Slice the halloumi, cut the baby gem lettuce and tomatoes in half and thinly slice the radishes, jalapeños and red onion. Marinate the red onion in some of the lime juice and salt.

2. Mash the avocado, adding a little of the lime juice and salt.

3. Brush the burgers with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill on both sides for 3 minutes until fully cooked. Cut in half and keep warm.

4. Grill the spring onions and halloumi and keep warm.