New staff will help ease the NHS crisis at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital

Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital is getting extra help on the frontline to help ease the NHS crisis.

The resort is among those receiving their first ever physician associates after the first group completed the postgraduate diploma in Physician Associate Studies.

The PA is an new health professional role which, whil not a doctor, delivers care and treatment within a hospital setting or in GP practices.

Dr Cathy Jackson, executive dean and head of the UCLan School of Medicine, said: “The appointment of the new PAs within the region’s hospitals and surgeries represents an important step in improving the region’s healthcare services.

“I am delighted that the medical school at UCLan, working in partnership with Health Education England, is taking a leading role in this development.

“This is another step in the further development of a highly skilled and sustainable workforce for the area.

“These graduates will form a part of the wider health care team helping to ease some of the pressure from doctors and other clinicians and help in the delivery of high quality safe and effective patient care for the region.”

Natalie Burgoyne, from Lytham, is assigned to the paediatric unit and added: “I am looking forward to developing the role as one of the first PAs in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, being an ambassador for PAs and promoting the profession.”