New dance work tells story of lighthouse keepers

A new dance performance, inspired by Wes Anderson and The Twilight Zone is to be showcased at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Friday.



Bgroup and China Plate present Point of Echoes which is set in a lighthouse, known as Echo Point, situated off the coast of England back in 1978. It tells the story of two keepers, Eric Valentine and Bernard Humphries.

A spokesman said: “Isolated from the mainland, the pair strive to form a good working relationship, but find themselves dealing with a series of uncanny events.”

To accompany the performance, Marta Masiero from the show will lead a dance workshop on Thursday, March 8 at 7pm.

The two-hour session will include movement techniques, warm ups and choreographic processes.

Call (01254) 660360 to book a place. The show on Friday starts at 7.30pm. Tickets: (01253) 887693.

