Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Lancashire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Lancashire this weekend.

The warning which covers eastern parts of Lancashire is in place from 12pm on Saturday, December 15, 2018 to 10am on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Snow is forecast for this weekend

The region could see between 2 and 5 cms of snow at lower levels, while higher ground could see as much as 20 cm.

A Met Office spokesman, said: "There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

"The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

"Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night. 2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm.

What to expect

• Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

• Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

• Some rural communities could become cut off

• Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

• A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

• Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

• Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice