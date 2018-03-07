Meeting to boost health of town

An initiative formed to improve the health of Fleetwood will hold its latest meeting tonight (Wednesday).

The Healthier Fleetwood group will hold the session at the Broadway Rooms at the town’s St Nicholas Church on Broadway, from 6pm.

The meeting will be chaired and led by residents and after refreshments are served, there will be a short round-up of news from the Healthier Fleetwood team.

Coordinators want to hear more from residents about what they want to see happen, ideas for new groups or events to benefit individuals and the community as a whole.

An on-line survey has also been set up at http://bit.ly/HF2018survey in which residents can play their part in helping to formulate new initiatives to benefit the community.

Tonight’s meeting follows a recent afternoon ‘Tea & Talk’ at the Marine Hall where residents were able to share their ideas.

A Healthy Fleetwood spokesman said: “That event was a great example of the community spirit which exists in Fleetwood and we’re hoping for a good turn-out tonight.”