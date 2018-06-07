Marine Splash free for port youngsters after town council deal

Youngsters in Fleetwood will be able to use the town’s Marine Splash amenity free of charge from tomorrow.

Fleetwood Town Council has made the move possible after agreeing to fund a £2,500 subsidy to the operators at its latest meeting.

Coun Rachel George

The deal is exclusively for all children resident in Fleetwood, when accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

This will take effect from tomorrow (Friday June 8) and a pass card will be issued on production of proof of address in an FY7 postcode, such as a council tax or utilities bill.

Free entry will be for the remainder of the summer season.

The Marine Splash features fountains, water jets, water tunnels and a paddling area and normally costs £2 for those aged four to 16 and is free for those aged free and under.

The proposal for the subsidy came from Councillors Rachel George and Terry Rogers.

Coun Rogers, chairman of the town council, said the move was aimed at ensuring youngsters from town could get essential exercise and stay healthier.

He commented: “Our thanks go to Steve Mullins and the YMCA Fleetwood team for working with the council’s own Community Development Officer Dawn Spooner to put together the details and make this happen.”

And Coun “Hopefully many of the children in our town will benefit from this and enjoy one of Fleetwood’s many attractions for free.”

The facility, run by a partnership of the YMCA and Wyre Council, operates between 10am and 4pm on weekends, while during school holidays it opens between 10am and 7pm Monday to Friday.

Steve Mullins, YMCA Fleetwood General Manager also added, “YMCA Fleetwood is extremely delighted to receive this community subsidy from Fleetwood Town Council.

“Our aim is to encourage more children in our local communities to get healthy through activity.”

Anyone who already have a pass card for free swimming should bring that along with your proof of address.

Fleetwood is the place to be for free water-based children’s amenities this year.

Youngsters in the town are also entitled to free swimming sessions at the town’s YMCA swimming pool during school holidays.

Free sessions, at the town’s YMCA Fleetwood Health and Fitness Centre on The Esplanade, will be available holidays throughout the year, up to and including half term in February 2019.

That deal, for children 16 and under with an FY7 postcode, was made available thanks to a Local Member Grant provided by Coun Lorraine Beavers, the Lancashire County Council member for Fleetwood East.